Bigg Boss OTT: Contestant Pratik Sehajpal speaks on his controversial affair with Pavitra Punia; says 'Sher akela hi theek hai' [EXCLUSIVE]

As Bigg Boss OTT begins, there is tremendous buzz around all the contestants of the show. Among the popular faces, there is Splitsvilla contestant Pratik Sehajpal who has bagged his ticket to the controversial show. Before entering the big house, Pratik Sehajpal got candid about his game strategy, and much more. In an exclusive interview with us, he also spoke about his affair with .

During Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia and Pratik Sehajpal's love affair had become a talk of the town as the lady had brought up the topic inside the controversial house. So when asked if it would have been difficult for him to enter the house had they still been a relationship, Pratik Sehajpal poured his heart out and stated that everyone has their own individuality. He stated that he is nobody's 'x or y' and just his mother's son. He also stated that Pavitra Punia must have seen something in him and thus, she was with him. However, he also stated that he is of 'dominating and aggressive kinds' and thus it is best for him to be alone. He joked saying that 'Sher akela hi theek hai'. Reportedly, Pratik and Pavitra parted ways as the former was offered projects with bold scenes.

During the course of the interview, he was also asked to make one confession that is his best kept secret. To this, he stated that he has cheated on someone. He immediately also clarified that he has not cheated on Pavitra Punia but someone else.

Along with Pratik Sehajpal, we will also see , Divya Agarwal, , Akshara Singh and many more as the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. is going to be the host.