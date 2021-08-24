Bigg Boss OTT is winning hearts and the amazing twists and turns in the show have grabbed all the attention. This weekend, Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit got eliminated. This elimination came as a shock as Ridhima has a massive fan following while Karan played a decent game. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Karan Nath revealed who is the dirtiest player in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Karan Nath said, "Dirtiest player would be Nishant Bhatt. He is playing the game with all politics and I feel I was perfect in giving him 'Shakuni Mama' title. He is the Shakuni Mama of the house who does all those evil planning and plotting. " Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: After Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal forging a romantic connect with Neha Bhasin? Raqesh Bapat feels so

Talking about the show, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, , and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. For the unversed, the housemates have formed a connection inside the house and are playing together side by side. Until now, Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh's connection was the strongest but yesterday we saw a surprising thing happening. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin ditched their respective connections Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba to form their new connection inside the house. In a new task called Game of Hearts, the female contestants were supposed to give away their hearts made of cardboard sheet to whom they feel they want to switch their connections with. If they would like to stick to their existing connection, they can continue their journey with their original partner.

Pratik decided to tear Akshara's heart not once but twice. Later, Neha approached Pratik asking him to be his new connection. Pratik accepted Neha's heart and hence they have now become a new connection in the house. Later, Akshara approached Milind to be her new connection.