Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday. This news came as a shock for many as Ridhima Pandit had a massive fan following being from the TV industry while Karan Nath got support from big stars like Madhuri Dixit and Shakti Kapoor. This season the theme is #StayConnected and the contestants have been paired with another contestant. Connections are very important in the show as a weak partner can pull you down while a strong partner can help you win the show. Karan Johar has turned the host of the show for the first time and until now we have received all negative responses from the audience. People feel he is biased towards Shamita Shetty and keeps targeting Divya and group.

Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife Karan Nath spoke about these allegations on Karan Johar. He said, "I don't want to get into this but I feel he is a good host. He is doing well but I have one regret is that why was I ignored. I mean if I am playing decently and not getting into dirty fights that doesn't mean I wasn't a good player. Game can be played in a good way also. I also feel good things get ignored during Sunday ka vaar but it was not discussed at all. The positive side of the contestants is not appreciated while all the negativity gets highlighted. I feel on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode speaking about the bad things only isn't necessary."

Karan had also revealed who is the dirtiest player in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Karan Nath said, "Dirtiest player would be Nishant Bhatt. He is playing the game with all politics and I feel I was perfect in giving him 'Shakuni Mama' title. He is the Shakuni Mama of the house who does all those evil planning and plotting. "