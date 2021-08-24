Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting day by day. The show has now become everyone's favourite and the contestants are doing well. This Sunday, we saw a shocking eviction in the house. Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit got eliminated from the house. This came as a shock for many and they were one of the most decent pair of Bigg Boss OTT. Post eviction, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Karan Nath spoke about who he thinks can win Bigg Boss OTT. Karan said, "Obiviously, the one who fights and is seen will win. And that is Pratik Sehajpal. He plays the game smartly and can win the show. He is doing everything that the audience want to see and hence may get the love and win the show." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 16, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal breaks Akshara Singh's heart; Milind Gaba calls Neha Bhasin a hypocrite

Karan had also revealed who is the dirtiest player in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Karan Nath said, "Dirtiest player would be Nishant Bhatt. He is playing the game with all politics and I feel I was perfect in giving him 'Shakuni Mama' title. He is the Shakuni Mama of the house who does all those evil planning and plotting. " Talking about the concept of the show, the contestants have to stay connected to the other contestant. and Raqesh Bhatt are known as the 'most sorted contestants in the house who also share an amazing bond. Well, from being concerned to supporting each other, Shamita and Raqesh's friendship proves that their bond is getting stronger day by day. Raqesh and Shamita have been grabbing attention for their friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath names who is the DIRTIEST contestant on the show [EXCLUSIVE]

The housemates have also started teasing them. Recently, Raqesh woke Shamita up by kissing her on her hand. The two began their day on a sweet note and shared an adorable moment. Moreover, in the task, Shamita gave her 'heart' to her connection Raqesh and he accepted it and said 'I belong to her and she belongs to me'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: After Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal forging a romantic connect with Neha Bhasin? Raqesh Bapat feels so