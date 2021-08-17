Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Zaved says 'iss contestant se bachke rehna'! Is it Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin or Divya Agarwal? [Exclusive]

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar, it was Urfi Javed who got eliminated due to less number of votes. Post her eviction, in an exclusive interview with us, she opened up about her journey, contestants and more.