Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Zaved says 'iss contestant se bachke rehna'! Is it Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin or Divya Agarwal? [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT is making a lot of noise. Fans are loving all the drama that is unfolding on the show. In the first week itself, we saw many fights taking place. We also witnessed the first elimination. Actress Urfi Javed got evicted from the show due to less number of votes. Post her elimination, she got candid about her journey, other contestants and more. She also revealed the name of the contestant from whom the other contestants should be beware of. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal is being targeted because she has come out as a strong contestant? Vote now

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with us, Urfi Javed spoke pretty candidly. When asked if there is any contestant who is pretending to be a fool but is very smart (yeda banke peda khaana), she picked . "Bahar aake meine dekha mere baare mein kya kya bola, aur andar mere muh pe itni sweet banti thi. Peeth piche burai karne wale log, mujhe nahi samaj aate (After getting eliminated from the show, I saw what all she used to say about me, but inside the house, she used to be so sweet to meet. I don't understand people who talk behind my back)." When asked if other contestants should beware of Neha, she said, "Yes." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt believes he will be amongst the top five [EXCLUSIVE]

During the interview, Urfi Javed also spoke about Zeeshan Khan. She stated that he does not deserve to be on the show and he has no values. According to her, Nishant Bhatt will go longest in Bigg Boss OTT. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Milind Gaba wants to be Karan Johar's favourite; reveals the purprose of this entry in the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Urfi Javed felt very bad that she got eliminated within a week from entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. She wasn't expecting to get evicted and thus had not even packed her bags. She said, "It feels bad. One week? I think I deserve to go till the end."