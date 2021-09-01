Bigg Boss has ousted Zeeshan Khan for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal while performing a task. It so happened that Pratik and Zeeshan got into a heated argument during the Red Flag task. Their argument soon turned more bitter and Zeeshan started pushing Pratik with force. The fight became so ugly that Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for going out of control. When Bigg Boss announced Zeeshan Khan's eviction we saw Divya Agarwal going behind him and asking him to apologise as she needs him. However, Zeeshan did not stop and he also seemed quite upset. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh's fans rally behind her save her from elimination – view tweets

The same week, we had seen that Karan Johar had bashed him and Divya Agarwal during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Since that day, Zeeshan has been quite stressed. He also had anxiety attacks later that night. The audience have been upset with Karan Johar’s hosting and feel he is biased towards Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin. Some even say that Karan Johar is bringing in nepotism even in the Bigg Boss house. People have bashed Karan Johar on Twitter for his hosting and want him to leave the show. Even celebrities have not liked Karan Johar’s biased views. Post eviction, Zeeshan Khan, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, spoke about Karan Johar being called biased host. Zeeshan said, “Who am I to say what is bias and what isn’t. I think biases are subjective and they are one person’s opinion. The audience is seeing everything, they are the better judges, so they should decide.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 23, August 31, Live Updates: Shamita, Akshara, Millind, Nishant and Divya are nominated for eliminations

Divya Agarwal has also had a lot of arguments with Karan Johar. He has bashed Divya a lot and did not give her a chance to explain herself. Divya's friends Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant have slammed Karan Johar for his behaviour towards Divya. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty offers to sleep next to Raqesh Bapat but only on a CUTE condition