Bigg Bosss OTT: Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani send out warm wishes to host Karan Johar; REVEAL if they'll be seen inside the house [EXCLUSIVE]

Shershaah is merely days away from release, and considering that the movie's lead pair, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are so close to Karan Johar (both have collaborated with him on multiple projects) who's hosting Bigg Boss OTT, the first that the controversial reality show is premiering digitally, and also given the fact that he's producing Shershaah, we decided to ask them if they had any special message for their friend. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not only sent out some warm words for host Karan Johar prior to the Bigg Boss OTT grand premiere, but also revealed if they'll be promoting Shershaah in the Bigg Boss house and how much are they looking forward to watching the reality show this year.

"We wish him lots and lots of luck and I'm looking forward to seeing him hosting Bigg Boss on Voot," said Sidharth Malhotra. Disclosing how much she's keen to watch the show this year and what else would she like to tell Karan Johar on his hosting sting, Kiara Advani added, "Karan is amazing at hosting and I'm sure he's going to be fabulous at hosting Bigg Boss, so looking forward to it."

Opening up on whether they'll be promoting Shershaah in the Bigg Boss OTT house, said, "I don't think Amazon would do that," with Sidharth Malhotra adding, "Yeah, I think, he's doing Bigg Boss on Voot, and our film is coming out now. Nothjing is confirmed as of now, so it'd be difficult for us to answer that."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's war biopic, Shershaah, based on the life of martyred Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, is directed by noted Tamil film filmmaker Vishnuvardhan in his Bollywoo debut, and releases on 12th August on Amazon Prime.