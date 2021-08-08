Bigg Bosss OTT: Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani send out warm wishes to host Karan Johar; REVEAL if they'll be seen inside the house [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not only sent out some warm words for host Karan Johar prior to the Bigg Boss OTT grand premiere, but also revealed if they'll be promoting Shershaah in the Bigg Boss house and how much are they looking forward to watching the reality show this year