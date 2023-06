Rajeev Khandelwal plays an antagonist in Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial hit the tube, that is, Jio Cinema on 9th June. Fans have showered praises on every cast member for their acting in Bloody Daddy. There would be critics, yes, but there have been praises too. Rajeev Khandelwal's fans are showering love on him for his work on Bloody Daddy. We reached out to Rajeev for a short chat and he revealed one of the most shocking incidents while shooting for Bloody Daddy. The actor shared that he was badly injured while shooting for Bloody Daddy. Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on comparison to John Wick, “I feel something is…”

Rajeev Khandelwal reveals he was badly injured while shooting with Shahid Kapoor for Bloody Daddy

While exclusively chatting with BollywoodLife, Rajeev Khandelwal shares an anecdote that will blow your mind away. Spoiler Alert, in case you haven't watched Bloody Daddy yet, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shahid Kapoor have a major showdown towards the end of the movie. There's a realistic fight scene between Sameer (Khandelwal) and Sumair (Kapoor) in which they thrash each other badly. And guess what? Rajeev was badly injured while filming the scene. "I broke my leg while doing that action sequence. I have finished the entire sequence in a high knee brace." The actor shared that he did not speak about it before because he did not want anybody to imagine him in the knee brace and perform the action sequence. That speaks volumes about what a dedicated actor Rajeev is, no?

Bloody Daddy actor Rajeev needed surgery right away due to an injury

While chatting with us, Rajeev went on to elaborate that he kept shooting and by the evening, they realised that he would require surgery. The injury took place in the morning. "Initially, I thought would manage it but by the evening, I could and then, Himanshu (Himanshu Kishan Mehra, producer), Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid and him took a decision to get his MRI done," Rajeev recalls. The actor adds that at the hospital they said that he should get operated on right away. Rajeev called up his orthopaedic in Bombay and met with another shocking news. Rajeev Khandelwal's orthopaedic said that he cannot get his surgery done because of swelling.

Rajeev Khandelwal reveals he went ahead with the shoot

The actor adds that the scene between him and Shahid was one of the most extensive and expensive ones and was shot over a period of two, two and a half days. "I knew that there was so much money at stake, I had to do it." Rajeev shares that Ali, the director was very very supportive of him and told him that they could do it later and that health comes first. Even the producer Himanshu echoed Ali's sentiments but Rajeev couldn't stay in his room without completing the sequence. The next day, he was up on set with a knee brace and with the help of body doubles and the team he finished the entire scene.

