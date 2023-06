Ronit Roy plays a baddie in Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. He has been impressing everyone with his unique projects on different platforms. Be it TV, Films or OTT, Ronit Roy has left his mark and continues to do so to date. Before Bloody Daddy hit the tube on Jio Cinema, we got to have a chat with the critically acclaimed and much-loved actor. Ronit Roy has got love for all his roles, but most of the fans know him as Mihir or Mr Bajaj from popular TV shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. We asked him about doing a role on TV again... Also Read - Mira Rajput looks like a high school girl in a short green dress; netizens take a dig at her for trying to look like ‘choti bachi’ [View Pics]

Ronit Roy on what kept him away from TV

BollywoodLife got in touch with the terrific performer Ronit Roy. We got chatty about his role in Bloody Daddy and more. We also asked Ronit if he refused any roles or have plans to return to TV. "The math doesn't work for me as far as TV is concerned. The time factor also does not work for me because it is a long-term time commitment which is different from films and OTT. That's why is it not possible for me to do it," the actor states talking about the hectic shooting schedule in the TV industry. Well, that's true the working hours on TV are quite hectic as compared to working in films or on OTT. Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer helmed by Nitesh Tiwari headed for OTT? [Exclusive]

Ronit Roy on his plans to return to TV

While talking to us, Ronit Roy also talked about his return to TV. The actor categorically states that he is because of his fans. And adds that very soon, if someone offers him a TV show of about 60-70-80 episodes, he might take up the offer. Ronit Roy seems to be interested in a limited TV series and we want someone to cast him in a good role real soon. Also Read - Bloody Daddy director Ali Abbas Zafar heaps praises on Shahid Kapoor; reveals how he cast him [Exclusive]

Watch Bloody Daddy teaser video here:

Ronit Roy was last seen on TV in Swaran Ghar starring Sangita Ghosh, Ajay Singh Chaudhary and more. He has been exploring films and TV a lot. His last OTT apart from -directed Bloody Daddy was Candy alongside Richa Chadha. He had Gumraah with and and Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada that released theatrically. Talking about Bloody Daddy, he plays drug lord Sikander Choudhary in Shahid Kapoor starrer.