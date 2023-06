Ronit Roy will be seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy from today. The Ali Abbas Zafar starrer movie is out on the Jio Cinema OTT app for everyone to watch. Ronit Roy plays the drug lord whose bag of drugs is stolen by Shahid Kapoor's Sumair. BollywoodLife got in touch with Ronit Roy who talked about the film's OTT release, how he lapped up the project and also ranked Bloody Daddy on his TOP list. So, at which place has the actor ranked the Shahid Kapoor starrer? Let's find out. Also Read - Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor's bloody good action debut should be on top of your watch list

Ronit Roy ranks Bloody Daddy in his filmography

Bloody Daddy is an OTT release. Ronit Roy, who has worked across mediums and genres revealed that with the boom of OTT, multiple genres are working fine and the difference between mediums is also fading away. The actor shares with BollywoodLife that Bloody Daddy is one of the most exciting films in his career. He adds that it's not just because of his character but in its entirety. "It's a mad film and by far among the top 3 exciting films that I have worked on," Roy shares. When prodded, Ronit Roy names the other two movies in which Kabil takes the second spot and 1st is taken up by . Both Kabil and Udaan showcased Ronit Roy his acting chops and left everyone in awe! Though this is yet another film in which he is the antagonist, the characters are all different from one another. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor recalls the tough time he had while shooting Vivah, 'Wasn't getting half of the things'

Check out Ronit Roy's video post of Vibe song from Bloody Daddy here:

A post shared by Ronit Boseroy (@ronitboseroy)

Ronit Roy settles the Bloody Daddy OTT release debate

Bloody Daddy trailer received a thunderous response. We also asked Roy about the reactions of netizens who claimed that Bloody Daddy should have been a theatrical release instead of an OTT one. Ronit Roy told us that he was informed that the movie is a big-scale OTT movie. He thus confirmed Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar's claims. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor reveals what he wants to steal from ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan

Talking about Bloody Daddy, the film also stars Vivan Bhathena, , Mukesh Bhhatt, Diana Penty, and more. Bloody Daddy is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. Interestingly, it was also remade in Tamil and starred veteran actor . Ronit Roy was last seen in and starrer Shehzada and and starrer Gumrah.