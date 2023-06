Shahid Kapoor is going to take on Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and more in Bloody Daddy. The film is inching closer to its release now and the hype and mania are just increasing day by day. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is one of the much-awaited releases of June 2023. BollywoodLife got a chance to have a tête-à-tête with the strikingly handsome antagonist Ronit Roy. From his brief to the release of Bloody Daddy and more, Ronit Roy shared an actor's POV with us. We asked him a lot of things and one of which was the audience's debate over the medium of release. Also Read - Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor's insane fee, story, release date and more you need to know

Ronit Roy gets chatty about the OTT release debate of Bloody Daddy

Well, when the Bloody Daddy trailer dropped online, fans were bowled over by the actioner's glimpse. The star cast sure looks great. Talking about the trailer, Bloody Daddy keeps you glued and in under 2 minutes it gives you a different thrill. When the trailer was released, fans complained about the medium of the release of Bloody Daddy. A lot of them argued that it could have been a theatrical release easily. Yes, the fans loved the trailer so much. We asked Ronit Roy, who has worked in TV, Films and also OTT, now, about his take on the release on the OTT platform Jio Cinemas.

Ronit Roy tells BollywoodLife that the brief that he got about the action-thriller was that Bloody Daddy is a 'BIG SCALE OTT MOVIE'. The actor shares that it was never meant to be a theatrical release. "Right from the word go, it was designed as an OTT film." The versatile actor admits that whether Bloody Daddy should have been an OTT release or a theatrical release can be debatable. However, it was originally designed as an OTT film only. There you go, Ronit Roy ascertains the claims of Shahid Kapoor about the OTT release.

Watch the trailer video of Bloody Daddy here:



Talking about Bloody Daddy, the Ali Abbas Zafar film marks the debut of Shahid in the action genre. The movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, , Ankur Bhatia and in key roles. Shahid Kapoor plays an NCB officer who has a run with a drug lord played by Ronit Roy. It is a treat to watch Shahid and Ronit in action together.