14 Phere: Here's how Kriti Kharbanda ensured that she and Vikrant Massey do not get married in real while shooting the Zee5 film

Since OTT is a rage these days, another interesting film coming our way is 14 Phere. Starring and , it is social comedy film that will tickle your funny bones. It is about the two stars trying to convince their families as they want to settle in matrimony. The trailer has impressed all and now, the film helmed by Devanshu Singh is set to release tomorrow, i.e., July 23 on Zee 5. In an exclusive interview with us, the stars shared their experience and more about shooting of this film.

Since Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey have filmed the wedding scene more than once in various films, the stars were asked if they have mantras by-heart by now. To this, Kriti Kharbanda had a very exciting answer. She stated that she won't let the pandit recite the actual mantras while filming the pheras orelse 'jabardasti mein shaadi hojayegi'. She stated that she is okay with the pandit reciting the mantras when his solo shot is being taken, otherwise, she would ask him to either say ABC or anything else but mantras. Adding to this, Vikrant mentioned that they recited poem 'Johny Johny Yes Papa' while filming the wedding scene in 14 Phere. Now that is funny and interesting. A good tactic too! Watch the video below:



Talking about her wedding in real life, the actress had once mentioned that she wants to elope to get married. When asked when is that happening, she dodged the question saying everyone will get to know when that happens.

14 Phere also stars , Gauahar Khan, Sumit Suri, Jameel Khan, Manoj Bakshi and many others.