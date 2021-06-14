20 years of Gadar: Anil Sharma reveals he wants to go ahead with Gadar 2; says, 'People would want to see 10 films with Sunny Deol's character' [EXCLUSIVE]

Today, 15th June, marks 20 years of Gadar. When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had released, it was no less than a phenomenon. It's not just that the Snnny Deol, Ameesha Patel and starrer had broken all box office records en route to being the biggest blockbuster ever of Indian cinema (not just Bollywood) at the time, but it's the manner in which the feat was achieved that makes the Anil Sharma directorial an everlasting milestone of our country – people were sleeping outside theatres overnight to be the first in queue to book tickets the next morning, such was the craze.

Now, though the characters' journey was brought to a satisfactory end by the conclusion of Gadar, there's always been talks of the possibility of a sequel, with news reports of the same also intermittently creeping up. So, with the movie competing 20 years, what better opportunity to find out about plans for Gadar 2, and BollywoodLife did exactly did during an exclusive interview with Director .

Reaffirming that he does attend tp go ahead with the sequel one day, the filmmaker said, “Not only the whole of India, but the entire world wants me to make Gadar 2, and I, too, want the same, everyone wants it. Who wouldn't want it? People would want to see ten films with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), he's such a huge character. Even who played Jeete in it ( Utkarsh Sharma as Sunny Deol and son), my son, he's also grown big. But the point is Gadar 2 means a bomb of emotions, a bomb of drama, a bomb of grandeur – the day that bomb comes in my hand, I'll burst it. The day Gadar 2 is announced, understand that I've got the bomb of emotions, drama and grandeur, but I won't announce it just like that because the legacy of Gadar can't be tarnished just like that.”

Well, fingers crossed that Anil Sharma finds the bomb for Gadar 2 sooner rather than later, right?