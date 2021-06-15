20 years of Lagaan and Gadar: Anil Sharma revisits how the entire country turned into a CRAZY FESTIVAL; says 'Nowadays people are afraid to clash' [EXCLUSIVE]

To mark 20 years of Lagaan and Gadar and better understand the mass hysteria around both milestone movies, and if it really was a war between them as the media has built up back then, BollywoodLife got in touch with Director Anil Sharma for an exclusive interview