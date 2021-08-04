Abhay Deol talks about playing a father to a teen in Spin; takes an indirect dig at Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar [EXCLUSIVE]

who made his Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha remains to be one of the most critically acclaimed actors. With films like Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, , Dev D, Road, , Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, and more registered in his name, he is considered to be one of the most versatile and prolific actors of all times. He may not have been as popular a name as the other members of the Deol family when it comes to commercial Hindi Cinema, he is among the most accomplished ones when it comes to Independent cinema. Now, the actor is looking forward to the release of a film called Spin, marking his collaboration with Disney. Also Read - Bell Bottom, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Navarasa and more: List of movies and series arriving on OTT platforms and cinema halls to make your August super-entertaining

In an exclusive interview with us, the actor opened up about Spin, playing a father to a teenage daughter, Bollywood following the typical formal for years, and much more. When asked what made him sign Spin, he said, "Obviously, I love the script. But more than anything else what came out the most was the fact that it was Disney's first film based on an Indian-American family. Hollywood has been speaking of diversifying for a long time but has not been following up on its action. So the fact that Disney was taking a lead on this, so to speak, was exciting. Disney as a studio, of course, I would loved to have worked with was another thing. Manjari Makijany who I had met her a few years before, I really liked her as a person and then I got to know was a fantastic director over the course of making this film. Mira Sayal was on-board who I had loved for a long time now as an actor. Representation, you know, our family, nieces and nephews and growing up in the US, my sister has lived there so I felt that it is an important film for them." Also Read - Abhay Deol set to 'SPIN' a new Indo-American coming-of-age story; movie confirmed for release on this OTT platform on THIS date

In the film, Abhay Deol plays a role of a father to a teenage daughter. When asked if he had any qualms playing the role, Abhay Deol said, "If I had to have qualms about anything then I would have had them 10-12 years ago doing what I was doing in Bollywood. I have never really held back, I am quite secure in who I am and where I come from. The Netflix show that I am doing spans 20 years, I go from 39 to 59. I can play my age, I can play 10-12 years younger still, so I am just having fun. As long as people are convinced that I am that role whether at 35 or 45, I would like to do both. You just got to take care of yourself so that you can pass for the ages that you play. I would like to stick to that window. Bollywood still will cast actors who are in their 50s opposite girls who are in their 20s and not even make it about an older man and younger girl, they will make them look like as a couple. In that environment, what does it matter?"

Abhay Deol also spoke about Bollywood following the same formula for years. When asked if OTT has given more freedom to actors now, he said, "For sure. 10-12 years ago I was trying to get Bollywood move away from the formula and I managed to make a few films that I did. That was because multiplexes were coming up so for a short span of time there was a brief window where I could churn out films like Manorama, Dev D, and Oye Lucky and have them released. Even multiplexes are physical entities, there is only a limited number you can have. Eventually they were taken over by the studios and the main stream and again, I couldn't take out films like Manorama, Ek Chalis again. Now, OTT platforms have come up, there is more exhibition space. It is different than multiplexes. Digital space is unlimited. While the digital platforms do have to cater to mainstream audience to get the subscribers which is fair enough, they can also afford to cater to the non-traditional audience. People who have grown up with internet, they are more clued-in. These kids are not buying into Bollywood that easily because they can see how jaded it is having dragged a formula for 70-80 years. It doesn't speak to them anymore. We don't live in that same world anymore. Bollywood now finds itself catching up with OTT."

Talking about Spin, the film is set to release on August 15.