After Ananya Panday, will we see cousin Alanna Panday make her Bollywood debut too? Chunky Panday shares the FINAL word [EXCLUSIVE]

Ananya Panday has risen through the Bollywood ranks pretty rapidly, and no, it can't be down to nepotism alone. The audience makes or breaks careers in the film industry, and till now, moviegoers have found her overall persona, be it her onscreen charm or off-screen congeniality, quite appealing. Now, there's another Panday girl, Alanna, who's already amassed a decent fan-base even without entering Bollywood, courtesy her social-media profile, where she shares all manner of smoking-hot pictures and videos, showcasing her enviable beauty from head to toe. So, naturally, many are interested to see her film debut. So, will it happen and if it does, then when? To get these answers we put her uncle, Chunky Panday, on the hot seat during an exclusive interview. Here's what he had to say about Alanna Panday's Bollywood debut. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, Shanaya Kapoor and more Bollywood and TV divas who are as hot as their sizzling mommies – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Without mincing any words about Alanna Panday's plans to enter Bollywood either in front of or behind the camera, Chunky Panday said, “Nahi, Alanna nahi, woh Bollywood nahi karna chahti hai (no, not Alanna, she doesn't want to do Bollywood). No, no, no (emphasises), she's very sure that she wants to do what she's doing – modelling in America.” Also Read - Ananya Panday’s cousin sister Alanna Panday turns into a seductress with her latest bikini pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Opening about daughter Ananya Panday's eagerly anticipated pan-India film, Liger, opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda; the Housefull actor added, “I am very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya that it's going to be a big, commercial film for her. And I've also seen some rushes of the film, I must confess, and that guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he's just amazing. My, God... oh... oh... oh... so good looking and he's done a fabulous job. He's an all rounder – he does action, he does dance, he does everything, he's really good. And his and Ananya's jodi looks great. So, I'm very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks)... even I should've done a role in it. I should (still) go an audition for it (laughs). Woh, hit hai picture. (The movie is a hit.).” Also Read - Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday turns up the heat with her bikini looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

So, there you have it – two for the price of one in the same interview – the latest update on Ananya Panday's Liger and putting all rumours to rest about Alannna Panday's Bollywood debut.