Apne 2: Director Anil Sharma reveals CRUCIAL details about the plot and release of the Sunny Deol, Karan, Bobby and Dharmendra starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

Apne 2 is gong to be extremely special for both the Deols as well as their scores of fans as it's the first time three generations (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol) of the macho men (on screen) yet softies within (off screen) will be coming together. However, not much is known about the plot at this time, plus many are wondering when the film will take off (given the COVID-19 pandemic and partial lockdown situation) and what's the release window being eyed. Well, BollywoodLife has got some inside scoop on all these details straight from the horse's mouth with Director Anil Sharma graciously indulging us in an exclusive interview.

Opening up about the tentative release window, when the movie will go on floors and what's taking so long, said, "We are looking at March or April (possible release) and are planning Apne 2 for September or October (possible resumption of the shoot). We want to shoot in Punjab, we want to shoot in London. It's a huge film, we have to wait and see the circumstance, we need a boxing stadium, we need a boxing crowd, there are many things to work out. This is a kind of film that'll only be made once because Dharamji ( ), , and Karan Deol all are in it – it has the entire Deol legacy. It's the first time I'll be working with all of them together, so the movie cannot be rushed – it cannot be begun during this pandemic time; boxing trainer will need to be brought in from America and all to train Karan, and they can't come now as they're not even getting their visas. So, there are many problems at the moments, once they're cleared, once we, too, can get our visas and go to London (to shoot), then only we can talk about the film further."

Upon apprising the filmmaker that Bobby Deol had earlier exclusively told us that the plot is going to move in a different direction from the first movie, Anilji not only verified it, but also added, "Yes, it's going to be a completely different story, it revolves around the same family, but is centred on what happens next in their lives (after the first film)."

So, till Apne 2 takes of, we're sure that the above information will help satiate your appetite, especially if you're a diehard fan of the Deols.