BREAKING! Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opens up on his next with Farhan Akhtar; says, 'Will put Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan together' [EXCLUSIVE]

Will Farhan Akhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reunite a third time after Bhaag Milkh Bhaag and Toofan? BollywoodLife posed the question to the latter in an exclusive interview, and much to our surprise, it looks like a third collaboration between the two might happen sooner rather than later.