BREAKING! Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opens up on his next with Farhan Akhtar; says, 'Will put Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan together' [EXCLUSIVE]

Bollywood has had some legendary Director-actor duos such as Yash Chopra-Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar-Shah Rukh Khan, Manmohan Desai-Amitabh Bachchan, Prakash Mehra-Amitabh Bachchan, Ramesh Sippy-Amitabh Bachchan, Hrishikesh Mukherjee-Amol Palekar, Vijay Anand-Dev Anand, Bimal Roy-Dilip Kumar, David Dhawan-Govinda, Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Santoshi-Sunny Deol, Prakash Jha-Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Deepiak Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Ranveer Sigh. However, these days, we rarely get to see such combos, with perhaps the last three sill being the only pairs working together.

One such future combo could be that of and – even though their collaboration didn't work wonders in , the hint of magic was still there and nobody can forget the runaway success both tasted with Bhaag Milkh Bhaag. BollywoodLife posed the question to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in an exclusive interview, and much to our surprise, it looks like a third collaboration between the two might happen sooner rather than later.

Opening up about it, Rakeyshji said, “Fingers crossed, I must say. Absolutely, the hunger is there. The hunger is there, it's only grown with Toofan. I've had an incredible experience, a very happy journey working with Excel (Excel Entertainment, the production company, co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani). It was not my production, so I was completely in a new space, but for a moment it didn't feel like that, every moment I felt at home. However, you cannot repeat success, that formula is something I've never understood. You can do at a certain level, but you'll always hit a glass ceiling. For me real success is when we we'll find a subject, which will put and Toofan together and will be more challenging than them and will take us to new places we haven't been before and will really extract the best out of us. That is the real challenge and that is the thing to do, I think.”

Well, like he said, we all have our fingers crossed.