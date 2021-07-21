BREAKING! Here's when Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot will release [EXCLUSIVE]

Like all movies announced since last year, Phone Bhoot, too, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns. So, what's the latest update on it and when could we expect a release. Thankfully, one of the film's producers, Ritesh Sidhwani, answered these queries in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.