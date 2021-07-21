BREAKING! Here's when Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot will release [EXCLUSIVE]

Excel Entertainments had announced a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot last year, which had got us all, at least all true movie-buffs immensely excited. Not only the unique title and umpteen possibilities of idiosyncratic premise created buzz around the movie, but also it being something completely different for a big star like , not to mention her first-time casting opposite two younger heroes, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, got her legion of flans super-hyped for the film. Unfortunately, like all movies announced since last year, Phone Bhoot, too, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns. So, what's the latest update on it and when could we expect a release. Thankfully, one of the film's producers, , answered these queries in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter celebrate 3 years of Dhadak with fun BTS pictures from the sets

Opening up on where the film stands and when could we expect to finally see it, Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment gave us some good news. "Phone Bhoot is just finishing filming and it should be ready for release next year. This is where we are with the project," said Ritesh.

Upon being asked how different or at least interesting a choice Katrina Kaif is for the movie, considering she hasn't something remotely close to this in the past, Ritesh Sidhwani added, "Yes, she is, but we'll talk more about it in the coming months (smiled)."

Ritesh also opened up on when another eagerly anticipated project of Excel Entertainment, the immensely popular web series, Mirzapur, will go on floors for its third season, and said, "Mirzapur 3... we are working on the script. We were actually supposed to start shooting this year, but now because of the lockdown and rains (the monsoons, following the lockdown, has apparently made it difficult for the third season to take off, despite the government somewhat relaxing shooting restrictions for the industry), it is happening definitely, but it'll be happening next year."

So, there you have it straight from the horse's mouth...the final word on both Phone Bhoot and Mirzapur season 3.