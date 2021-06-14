Enjoyed the Friends Reunion? How about a Hum Paanch reunion then? Vidya Balan aka Radhika answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A short while ago, we witnessed the mega reunion of the immensely popular and loved TV sitcom, Friends. Given the insane number of people who tuned in to watch it online, we were wondering of the possibilities of one of our own old, popular TV shows having a similar reunion, particularly one where the characters are still vividly remembered and have transcended into pop culture. One such show we feel is tailormade (obviously among other likely candidates) for a reunion is Hum Paanch, and got the perfect opportunity to inquire about the chances of the gang of sisters, along with , Shoma Anand and Priya Tendulkar, coming back together coming back together during an exclusive interview with , who played Radhika on the sitcom before forging her sterling film career. Also Read - Tezaab and Ankush actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at the age of 84

Opening up on the possibility of a Hum Pannch reunion, Vidya Balan said, "I think, almost five years ago we had had a reunion (the first one). Now, I don't know if it could happen or not. If it happens, it'll feel nice, but there are no plans as such at present."

While we are at it, we also put the National Award winning actress on the hot seat and quizzed her current favourite web series and OTT movies. "Bandish Bandits, I absolutely loved it. Then there was Sound of Metal (this year's Oscar winner for Best Sound and Editing)...absolutely loved his performance...of . And Mare of Easttown (the new Kate Winslet series), and The Favourite with Olivia Colman (also starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz; 2019 Oscar Winner for Best Actress for Coleman and multiple Oscar nominee)," said Vidya Balan

Watch her entire interview below:

On the work front, Vidya Balan will soon be seen as a forest officer in Sherni, directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, and costarring and Neeraj Kabi. The film will premiere digitally on Amazon Prime on 18th June.