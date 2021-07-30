Filmy Friday: Chunky Panday chooses his favourite moment of daughter Ananya Panday; says, 'Accha hull diya usne Tiger Shroff ko; I loved it' [EXCLUSIVE]

Like any proud parent, Chunky Panday's face also lights up whenever the topic of Ananya Panday's film career till now is broached. In fact, he even has a favourite scene of his darling daughter, which he disclosed to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview, and it happens to also involve Tiger Shroff.