Filmy Friday: Chunky Panday chooses his favourite moment of daughter Ananya Panday; says, 'Accha hull diya usne Tiger Shroff ko; I loved it' [EXCLUSIVE]

Watching your child grow up and become successful is a proud moment for any parent, and if it happens to be in their own field of work, then no doubt, the joy is doubled. Naturally, it's no different in Bollywood, and regardless your personal opinions about star kids, the fact remains that if a star kid has made it, her/his parent is obviously goin to feel extremely proud, and they can't be denied that. Chunky Panday is no different as his face lights up whenever the topic of Ananya Panday's film career till now is broached. In fact, he even has a favourite scene of Ananya Panday, which he disclosed to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview, and it happens to also involve Tiger Shroff.

Commenting on his most favourite moment till date from Ananya's filmography, Chunky Panday said, "I thinnkthat scene, which she had done in Student of the Year 2, where she's painting a bike and says, 'Parke here now, princess.' So, she frightens him a bit, accha hull diya usne Tiger Shroff ko; I loved that scene."

Opening up about daughter Ananya Panday's eagerly anticipated pan-India film, Liger, opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda; the Housefull actor added, "I am very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya that it's going to be a big, commercial film for her. And I've also seen some rushes of the film, I must confess, and that guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he's just amazing. My, God... oh... oh... oh... so good looking and he's done a fabulous job. He's an all rounder – he does action, he does dance, he does everything, he's really good. And his and Ananya's jodi looks great. So, I'm very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks)... even I should've done a role in it. I should (still) go an audition for it (laughs). Woh, hit hai picture. (The movie is a hit.)."

Liger is a joint Hindi-Telugu production between Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and the film's Director, Puri Jagannadh. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres across India.