Liger: 'Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's jodi looks great; woh hit hai picture,’ reveals Chunky Panday [EXCLUSIVE]

Liger is easily one of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming movies both among Bollywood and Telugu movie buffs, owing to its pan-India status. Unfortunately, like most big-ticket ventures, both it's completion and release have been massively delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. That has however not deterred the excitement surrounding the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer one bit. So, in order to somewhat satiate that thirst for Liger, BollywoodLife quizzed Ananya's dad, the perennially affable Chunky Panday, for some exclusive dope on the Puri Jagannadh directorial, and he graciously indulged us. Also Read - From Disha Patani to Ananya Panday: 5 Bollywood actresses who slayed in Bodycon dresses like a diva

“I am very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya that it's going to be a big, commercial film for her. And I've also seen some rushes of the film, I must confess, and that guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he's just amazing. My, God... oh... oh... oh... so good looking and he's done a fabulous job. He's an all rounder – he does action, he does dance, he does everything, he's really good. And his and Ananya's jodi looks great. So, I'm very, very excited about Liger. In fact (pauses and thinks)... even I should've done a role in it. I should (still) go an audition for it (laughs). Woh, hit hai picture. (The movie is a hit.),” said Chunky Panday. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan gets upset when Giorgia Andriani is called his 'girlfriend' or 'bae'! Know why

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma got a chance to watch some clips of Liger and was left gushing over Vijay Deverakonda, labelling him a super-cross between south superstars such as , and as also Bollywood's own Tiger Shroff. Also Read - WHAT! Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 star reacts

Liger is a joint Hindi-Telugu production between Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, and is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theatres across India.