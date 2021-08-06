Neena Gupta gives the BEST advice for all young actresses to avoid the casting couch after facing it herself [EXCLUSIVE]

The casting couch has been a scourge on Bollywood for years, and a reality that there's no escaping from. Several actresses and even some actors have been a victim of it, with more than a few having come forward with sordid details of their order over the past couple of years. Neena Gupta has been one of those actress, having recently confessed to almost having fallen victim to it during her younger days. BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with the veteran actress, during which we broached the subject again albeit from the perspective of whether this stigma has gradually dissipated from the industry or not and what would she tell all the young girls out there looking to make a mark in the movies.

“Well, nobody would call a 60-year old woman for a casting couch incident, right (jokingly), so, I wouldn't be in the best position to know about the state of the casting couch in the industry today. However, coming to new and upcoming actresses, I think everyone has a different journey. You have a different journey and so do I. Trying to make your way according to someone else's journey would be a mistake. Similarly, it isn't necessary that someone trying to follow my footsteps would encounter the same things that I did or forgot the same things that I lost. So, everybody's journey is different, and based on their understanding, every young girl should just work hard and only focus on their work. These are two most important things. If you have them, then all the other things automatically fall into place,” said .

Neena Gupta's new thriller, Dial 100, where she stars opposite fellow National Award winner, Manoj Bajpayee, has recently released on ZEE5.