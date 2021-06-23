Richa Chadha drops a MAJOR HINT on when she and Ali Fazal are finally getting married [EXCLUSIVE]

One celebrity coupe that movie-buffs (and also web series aficionados when it come to them) are eagerly waiting for to tie the knot is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. However, unlike some other Bollywood and South celeb couple who went ahead and had low-key weddings during lockdown, doing their best to make things safe for their selected guests during the coronavirus pandemic, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to play it completely safe and prolong the wait for their marriage. Also Read - What to watch today on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix: The Republic of Sarah, The Expanse, Forbidden Love and more

However, with things finally looking like it may be easing up, especially with the second COVID-19 wave depleting somewhat, lockdown being slightly relaxed and vaccinations being available, will the couple finally decided to announce their marriage. Well, why wait for the announcement when we've got the scoop for you right here straight from the horse's mouth? In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Richa dropped a major hint on when she and Ali may finally enter wedlock and also, why they've decided to wait till then.

Revealing their marriage plans and the reason she and have waited, Richa Chadha said, "It's a situation of responsibility. It'll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible...we definitely don't want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you...meet...so that's why we've just held out on doing something bug. Hopefully (pauses a bit)...end of this year...hopefully, if things are better, if there's less casualties during the third wave."

Opening up about what's she loves the most about her partner as also what she'd like him to change, the Fukrey actress added, “I really like that he's very caring, he's a very caring partner. And not just with me, he cares about everybody around him, that's something I love. What do I dislike...well (pauses again)...he leaves his things here and there, then he forgets (about them), then he panics and starts looking for them.”

So, there you have it all you Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal fans...the couple could be tying the knot by end 2021...so, fingers crossed.