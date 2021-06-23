Richa Chadha drops a MAJOR HINT on when she and Ali Fazal are finally getting married [EXCLUSIVE]

Why wait for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding announcement when we've got the scoop for you right here straight from the horse's mouth? In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the Fukrey actress dropped a major hint on when the couple may finally tie the knot and also, why they've decided to wait till then.