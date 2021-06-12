Sherni Vidya Balan REVEALS 'it's a challenge' to find big male stars and newer actors for her films; says her 'other female costars feel the same' [EXCLUSIVE]

If you've noticed since the past few years, Vidya Balan hasn't acted with any of the leading men in Hindi cinema, and so, BollywoodLife quizzed the National Award winning actress in an exclusive interview if big heroes feel challenged sharing screen space in movies where she's the focus of attention