's son is all set to enter Bollywood with Tadap. The film is helmed by ace director and stars Tara Sutaria opposite the debutant. The trailer of the film has received a loud cheers from the audience and fans are now waiting to see the big picture. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with BollywoodLife, director Milan Luthria spilled the beans about Ahan Shetty, and more.

When asked how is Ahan Shetty on sets, the director had only good things to say about him. Milan Luthria mentioned that Ahan Shetty is a very dedicated actor who is pretty focused on his work. He was quoted saying, "He is a very grounded boy. No bad habits, he is just very dedicated to his work. Very discipled, very quiet. Keeps to himself, doesn't really get distracted too much. He is a great listener and absorbs very fast. He gradually learned to be patient because there was a lot of blood and prosthetics and multiple kinds of difficulties we had during shooting because many scenes are on the bike and there is a lot of action. Falling, rolling down, getting hurt and he had to learn to live with all of that. He has showed a lot of character, a lot of discipline. There is nothing about him that says he is a spoilt kid. He is a very genuine boy and you know there is certain niceness about him, certain likeability about him that just comes on its own on screen. He is just him."

Given that he is Suniel Shetty's son, we did ask the filmmaker if he could spot any similarities between the father and the son. Milan Luthria had a surprising answer. He mentioned that Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty are polar opposites. While he described Suniel Shetty to be an extrovert, he called Ahan Shetty an inside person. Milan Luthria was quotes saying, "I could only see opposites. They are totally different from each other. Suniel is a little extrovert-ish person. He is friends with everybody. He mixes with everybody, he likes to joke around. Obviously, because of experience. Ahan is more inside person. More intense. He is just his own guy which is great. Not once on the set did I feel that I am directing Suniel's son. It was just Ahan and that was I was very happy about. I wanted him to have his personality, his own standing. He is a very quietly confident boy, goes about his work without any fuss."

Tadap makes it to the theatres December 3, 2021.