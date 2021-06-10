Throwback Thursday: Ever wondered how Emraan Hashmi went from the kissing hero to sporting a paunch and yellow teeth in Shanghai? Director Dibakar Banerjee REVEALS all [EXCLUSIVE]

How did a Director like Dibakar Banerjee envisage Emraan Hashmi as a pot-bellied, unhygienic man, with stained teeth and filthy manners, and more importantly, how did the star himself agree to take such a risk at the peak of his stardom? The former discloses everything in this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.