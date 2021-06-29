Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Dharmendra agreed to do Director Anil Sharma's Hukumat 34 years ago within 15 minutes of hearing it? – 14 years of Apne [EXCLUSIVE]

Today, 29th June, marks 14 years since the three Deols, , and , got together to bring us an emotional, well-made family drama, set against the backdrop of boxing called . On the fourteenth anniversary of the film, Director , who has worked with the Deols on several occasions, including having helmed the 2001 all-time blockbuster, Gadar, which recently completed 20 years, recounted the first time he directed the legendary Dharmendra in 1987's no. 1 movie at the box office, Hukumat, during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Also Read - Apne 2: Director Anil Sharma reveals CRUCIAL details about the plot and release of the Sunny Deol, Karan, Bobby and Dharmendra starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

Opening up on how the legendary Dharmendra had agreed to do Hukumat just within 15 minutes of hearing the script, Anil Sharma said, "I had worked with Dharamj as an 18-year old kid on , where I was an assistant. After that, two of my movies, Shradhanjali and Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka, worked. Post Bandhan, I had approached Dharamji, narrated him the story (for Hukumat), and within 15 minutes he agreed to do the film. When I had met him, he told me, 'So, you've finally become a Director,' to which I replied, 'Yes, sir, with your blessing.' He then added, 'I've heard your film is running quite well,' and again I responded, 'It's your blessings, sir, and which film I want to make with you now, that'll be even greater,' and he immediately stated, 'Tell me the story.' I began narrating it to him, and he agreed to do it after hearing it for just 15 minutes. Dharamji always encourages new talent as he always remember how he was new at one time, and himself had to struggle so much."

Highlighting how Dharmendra is completely opposite on the sets as compared to his 'He-Man' onscreen image, Anil Sharma added, "He's actually very different (to how we see him on screen), he's very soft, has a lot of fun, does a lot of mischief – there's always a sense of entertainment with him on set, he'll always make you laugh by doing something entertaining and he cracks a lot of jokes."

Earlier, Anil Sharma had also exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife when Apne 2 is likely to go on floors, what's taking so long, plus its tentative release window they're looking at along with crucial details of the plot.