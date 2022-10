Brahmastra has worked wonders at the box office both for Bollywood and all those involved with the movie. However, perhaps the most to benefit from its huge commercial success is Mouni Roy who has become one of the few TV actors after Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan to taste major Bollywood success in a prime role in a big, mainstream commercial movies, thus making her one of the few TV actors to make a successful leap from the small to big screen, at lest for the time being. So, we were curious to know how Mouni's diehard Naagin fan reacted to Brahmastra's Junoon. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy lists the CHALLENGES she faced while switching from small to big screen; says, 'Offers were very limited...' [Exclusive Video]

Mouni Roy puts moral-policing trolls in their place

BollywoodLife recently sat down with for an exclusive interview, where the highly talented actress opened up on an array of topics from her beauty and style tips for her fans to motherhood plans if any and her take on those still doubting the box office figures of Brahmastra Part One Shiva. The conversation also steered toward those who troll her on social media, officiating as the unsolicited 'moral police'. Responding to them, Mouni said, "They feel like it's their importance, keep doing it, it's okay. It doesn't affect me." Watch her entire exclusive video interview below...

Mouni Roy shares BTS footage of Brahmastra

Mouni Roy on plans of motherhood and if there's any pressure

We also asked the Brahmastra actress if there's been any pressure whatsoever from any of her relatives after marrying Suraj Nambiar for motherhood and if so, then how does she does she dodge the query. To our pleasant surprise, the actress emphasised that there's been nobody in her immediate or extended family who's even remotely suggested that she should think about a baby, and in fact, everybody has been extremely supportive and overjoyed with the way her career is shaping up. Moreover, she added, that it's been just 8 months since her marriage with Suraj, and motherhood is the last thing on her mind at this moment.