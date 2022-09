Bollywood film Brahmastra began with a bang at the box office, registering a thunderous opening weekend, followed by more than decent holds through the rest of its first week. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions then did exactly what it needed to in its second weekend, growing again be leaps and bounds, to achieve a bonafide hit verdict. The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has so far collected ₹211.70 crore nett at the box office, of which ₹191 crore nett had been amassed from its Hindi version alone, silencing the 'boycott Bollywood' gang for good. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt's roundup of stylish maternity looks so far [Watch Video]

Mouni Roy responds to those doubting Brahmastra's box office

Even though has alone put Bollywood back in business at the box office and is unquestionably a clean hit, some folk are in utter denial about the collections, no doubt fuelled by the malicious claims of a couple of people within the industry itself. BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive interview with , where we touched upon this subject. For the entire gang in denial, all Mouni has to say was, “It's okay, thank you. I'd like to thank them also,” clearly showing how little them mean, and how few actually take them seriously, even those inside Bollywood who're mischievously trying to pull the movie down. Also Read - Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, 'we are not do jism ek jaan'; here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy on plans of motherhood and if there's any pressure

We also asked the Brahmastra actress if there's been any pressure whatsoever from any of her relative after marriage for motherhood and if so, then how does she does she dodge the query. To our pleasant surprise, she emphasised that there's been nobody in her immediate or extended family who's even remotely suggested that she should think about a baby, and in fact, everybody has been extremely supportive and overjoyed with the way her career is shaping up. Moreover, she added, that it's been just 8 months since her marriage with Suraj, and motherhood is the last thing on her mind at this moment. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Before Ranbir Kapoor film, only THESE Bollywood movies could become HITS since the pandemic [Full List with Numbers]