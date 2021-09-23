Break Point: From testing positive for Coronavirus while shooting to Lara Dutta's reaction, Mahesh Bhupathi gets candid about his show with Leander Paes [EXCLUSIVE]

Tennis legends, Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, who won the Winbeldon in 1999, were considered to be the best duo every seen in the sports era. Now, both the stars are geared up to share their story, the differences that cropped up in the bond and much more in a Zee 5 web series called Break Point. In a candid chat with us, Mahesh Bhupathi shared his experience of shooting the web series and a lot more.

Excerpts here:

What is that one thing that made you sign Break Point?

It was Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and being involved and telling the story. I think it was that was the main reason that we agreed to do it.

How was it facing the camera to tell your story?

It was different. Telling a story of over last 18 years in a few hours is not easy but we got it done. Let's see how you guys enjoy it.

Did you have memorable flashbacks?

Yes, of course. We had to go back and think about all the episodes and all the events and the tournaments we played and talk about it in details. So definitely, there was a lot of nostalgia.

At any moment did you feel you should not be doing this?

No. Once we took the decision, it was an educated decision. Once we took it, we were all in.

How was it working with Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari?

Amazing. From day one they gave us that comfort of doing it in a structured way and independent way. We spent so much time with them, during the shoot and on zoom calls. We have created a special bond with them for sure as we have never spilled so much information to a third party now. So they have become family now.

Did you face any hurdles while shooting for Break Point amidst pandemic?

Yes, of course. I got COVID on the way back from the shoot. So lot of hurdles. From a show perspective, talking to so many different people from different parts of the world and having to schedule that and keeping COVID protocol in mind was very challenging. I am glad we got it done.

What was 's reaction to Break Point?

She is excited for people to see it. She has been a part of it since day one.

What would be the one take away for the audience from this, according to you?

I don't know. I am interested to see what their take way is. I don't want any expectations on what I am expecting their takeaway to be. I am more interested to see what they'll see and if they have any takeaways which would be more interesting to hear from their mouth.

What was people's reaction to the trailer?

Everyone is saying that they can't wait to see it.

If given a chance to go back and change something, what would that be in terms of your bond with Leander Peas?

No, I think the bond that we created with all our success and tough times we went through lives on. That's an amazing experience that we shared being able to win Wimbledon together coming from India.

There is a line that goes 'Will you do it again' and your answer with Leander Paes does not match. Did that give you any sort of a negative feeling?

My feeling are constant from the last fifteen years.