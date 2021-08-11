As we gear up for the release of Bell Bottom on 19th August, it wouldn't hurt to pause and make not of the fact that for the first time ever since he entered the industry, the leading man of Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar, hasn't had multiple releases owing to the cornavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. Last year, a solitary Akshay Kumar movie, Laxmii, had released, and that, too, on OTT, and it's now eight months into 2021 that we're getting the first Akki release. BollywoodLife reminded the superstar of this anomaly in a recent interview, and inquired whether we'd be seeing anymore of the many movies he's signed release this year. Also Read - Maaran, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man and more: Dhanush is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films

Much to our pleasant surprise, revealed that three of his upcoming movies are already wrapped up. "Khatam ho gayi Raksha Bandhan. Atrangi Re, Ram Setu sab khatam ho gayi. (Raksha Bandhan is wrapped up. Atrangi Re, Ram Setu have all wrapped up."

Upon prodding him further about when we could expect these three movies to release now that they're wrapped up, he added, "This year four release should come. Till now, it seems like that (that Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu are all going to release this year.) They're coming this year."

Both Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan are directed Aanand L. Rai. The former also stars and while the latter costars Bumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma of , Parmanu and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari fame, and with whom Akshay Kumar has worked previously in not-so-well-received . It also stars and Nushrratt Bharuccha.