BREAKING! Akshay Kumar reveals all about the release of Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu

Ever since he entered Bollywood, the leading man of Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar, hasn't had multiple releases since last year. BollywoodLife reminded the superstar of this anomaly in a recent interview, and inquired whether we'd be seeing anymore of the many movies he's signed release this year.