BREAKING! Dhanush CONFIRMS his next Bollywood movies after Atrangi Re [EXCLUSIVE]

Dhanush is earning accolades left, right and centre for his performance in Atrangi Re, which released recently on Disney+ Hotstar, with many hailing him as the best thing about the movie. The romantic film, helmed by his Raanjhanaa Director Aanand L. Rai, and costarring and , marks the Tamil cinema star's third Bollywood movie (he had also done Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan). However, with Atrange Re now having seen the light of day, several Bollywood movie-buffs have been wondering when we'll next see in a Hindi film since he rarely comes over to our shores from his familiar land of Tamil cinema.

Well, fear not, because the 2-time National Award winner himself has now opened up about his future Bollywood projects in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. When asked if he's been offered more Hindi movies after Atrangi Re, and more importantly, if he's considered taking them up, Dhanush, sans any hesitation, responded, "Yes, and you will see more (in Hindi movies)."

When asked who's on his wishlist in Bollywood and with whom he'd love to a Hindi film next, Dhanush said, " ," sans a moment's hesitation. Upon being probed further over the reasons he desires to share screen space with Ranbir, The Gray Man star added, "I think he's a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes."

Opening up on the development of his eagerly awaited Tamil movie Vada Chennai 2, said, “Well, Vetrimaaran needs a break from Vada Chennai (the world that the film inhabits) and he wants to do other stuff before he gets back into the world of Vada Chennai. So, I produced Vada Chennai (part 1, and will return as producer for the second installment, too), and as a producer and as the actor of the film, it's my duty to give the maker his space and let him come back whenever he feels he's ready to buy into the world. I do not know when that's going to happen, but it will happen for sure.”

Well, now that Dhanush has confirmed we'll see him in more Bollywood movies, fingers crossed that it'll happen sooner rather than later.