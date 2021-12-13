BREAKING! Dhanush opens up on doing a film with Ranbir Kapoor – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Dhanush will soon be seen in Atrange Re, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December. The romantic film, helmed by his Raanjhanaa Director Aanand L. Rai, and costarring and , marks the Tamil cinema star's third Bollywood movie (he had also done Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan). With the release date of Atrange Re drawing near, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive interview with 2-time National Award winner Dhanush, where he dropped a huge bomb: A film with Ranbir Kapoor. Yup, even we couldn't believe our ears. Hold your horses though, the actor was talking about his desire to do a film with the star. Well, imagine if that were to happen, right? Also Read - Worst Dressed celebs of the week: Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and other B-town divas who disappointed us with their drab fashion choices

When asked who's on his wishlist in Bollywood with whom he'd love to a Hindi film next, said, " ," sans a moment's hesitation.

Upon being probed further over the reasons he desires to share screen space with Ranbir, The Gray Man star added, "I think he's a very fine performer and I would like to be in the same frame as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes."

When told that if it were to happen, all box office records might stand the danger of being broken, Dhanush just sheepishly smiled and concluded, “Well, you never known (laughs a bit), anything can happen, but I would love to see what happens if Ranbir and I and in the same frame.”

Filmmakers and Ranbir, are y'all listening? We've done our job by ferreting out Dhanush's secret desire for his next Bollywood, or who knows, his next, possible, pan-India film. Now, it's up to y'all to make it happen.