BREAKING! Fahadh Faasil and director Mahesh Narayanan confirm C U Soon part 2; reveal, 'It is not a continuation' [EXCLUSIVE]

Malayalam movie C U Soon, which had released last year, 2020, during the first lockdown, set a benchmark as the first desktop film (films where the entire or a major part of the plot is unfolded on a laptop, mobile, and/or desktop computer) to release in the country (first movie, a little prior to it The Gone Game initiated the trend as the first desktop web series). Regardless of how you found the film, the great thing about it is that it opened a new horizon for filmmaking in the country for others to follow suit, and no surprise that it was the Malayalam film industry to do so. Also Read - Raashii Khanna, who's playing the female lead in Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut, is a SMOKING-HOT South siren and THESE pics are proof

So, are any filmmakers following suit? Well, yes and no because while plans for another desktop film have been exclusively announced to us, it's going to be none other than C U Soon's star, and its Director, Mahesh Narayanan, who'll be continuing the trend with a sequel, which the confirmed to BollywoodLife in an exclusive interview, where the duo also revealed interesting tidbits about how they plan to go about it and what changes will we see in C U Soon part 2. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Empire to be India's answer to Game of Thrones, Mani Ratnam's Navarasa release date out, Amazon Prime's exciting lineup and more

Mahesh Narayanan was the first to confirm the news when we asked if he has plans for a sequel to C U Soon, and said, “Yes, certainly, we are trying for it...we are trying for it...but, that has to be for a theatrical (release; the first film was released on OTT)....” “...and the world needs to open for that,” added Fahadh Faasil, probably alluding to the premise they have in mind. Also Read - The Vigil movie review: Old spooks in a new bottle that just about chills your spine

Continuing about their plans for the second installment, Fahadh added, “C U Soon is not a continuation. This version will have everything you didn't see in the first version...you will not see anything you saw in the first version.”

Meanwhile, both Fahadh Faasil and Director Mahesh Narayanam are gearing up for their next Malayalam film on Amazon Prime Video, Malik.