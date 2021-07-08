BREAKING! Fahadh Faasil shares the INSIDE SCOOP on when his film Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi will release [EXCLUSIVE]

We were wondering when the shoot of Vikram will again get underway and what does the multiple-lockdown-induced delays mean for the eventual release date, and got the perfect opportunity to satiate our curiosity during an exclusive interview with Fahadh Faasil, with the star being gracious enough to let us in on some inside scoop about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.