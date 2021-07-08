BREAKING! Fahadh Faasil shares the INSIDE SCOOP on when his film Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi will release [EXCLUSIVE]

What do you get when you throw Kamal Haasan,, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Director Lokesh Kanagaraj together? Well...arguably the most anticipated movie not just of this year, but arguably since the past 5-6 years, especially when you have this quartet working on a premise that apparently has play a cop tasked with escorting a witness in a crucial case while a dreaded assassin and his gang have been hired to eliminate the witness, with it still being unclear who among and are playing the witness and assassin. So, it definitely is a major dampner when a movie of this magnitude and potential has been hugely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and two ensuing lockdowns. Also Read - Allu Arjun's marvellous SURPRISE GIFT for his Pushpa composer Devi Sri Prasad proves he has a heart of gold – watch video

Well, now with the second lockdown easing up and all of us having our fingers crossed that the third lockdown is nowhere near as severe as its two predecessors, we were wondering when the shoot of Vikram will again get underway and what does the multiple-lockdown-induced delays mean for the eventual release date. Thankfully, we got the perfect opportunity to satiate our curiosity during an exclusive interview with Fahadh Faasil and the star was gracious enough to let us in on some inside scoop about the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

"In lockdown, the entire schedule got shuffled, so I'm yet to join the shoot. Hopefully, I'll start with Pushpa in August and then move onto Vikram. It's a very exciting film, but I'd love to talk about it after I finish shooting, that's just how I am, I generally don't talk about films before shooting," said Fahadh Faasil.

Upon pressing him a bit more over Pushpa's release date, the actor paused, thought a bit and added, “By end of the year or early next year.”

So, what more could you ask for? Not only did Fahadh Faasil reveal when he'll be joining the shoot of Vikram, but also dropped a major hint on when the movie might hit the big screen. Talk about getting major inside scoop, right?