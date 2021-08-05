BREAKING! Has the Shershaah director CONFIRMED that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating? Deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Shershaah, the biopic on martyred soldier Captain Vikram Batra, which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August, has been creating buzz for all the right reasons, owing to its inspiring, slickly executed trailer that has far exceeded expectations. That being said, another factor that has contributed to the buzz has got nothing to do with the film itself, but the alleged relationship of the lead pair, Sidharth Malhtora and Kiara Advani. Tongues have been wagging since a while about the two dating and it has no doubt augmented curiosity around Shershaah, just as the rumoured dating life of any pair in a movie has always managed to drive interest around it throughout cinematic history. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Shershaah director compares Kiara Advani to Lady Superstar Nayanthara; says, 'She's so smart and sharp like her' [EXCLUSIVE]

To get some clarity on the matter, BollywoodLife put Shershaah's Director, Vishnuvardhan, who'll incidentally be making his Bollywood debut with the film after already having made a name for himself in Tamil cinema, on the hot seat and straight out quizzed him whether Sidharth Malhotra and are indeed in a relationship and how much of a role that has played in his film buzzing the way it has been.

Coming directly to the point, Vishnuvardhan said, "I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple (Dimple Cheema, his real-life love interest); they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh – that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters. For me, it doesn't matter if it's going to help or not (the relationship angle), as a maker, I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether on screen they're paying (the characters) and off screen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me."

As you can well see, without outright confirming Sid and Kiara's relationship, the Director passed several not-so-vague hints about them dating in real life. We just hope now that the actors themselves finally admit it. Till then, let's look forward to Shershaah releasing on 12th August on Amazon Prime Video, and, definitely like Vishnuvardhan said, for reasons other than their alleged dating life, given the gravity of the subject.