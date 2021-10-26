Luka Chuppi, released in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, released during a purple patch for both actors and zoomed its way to both critical acclaim and box office glory. Not only did the audience love Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's chemistry in the movie, but the jokes, slapstick humour and comical gimmicks also hit the right spot for moviegoers, besides the sweet yet simple message falling seamlessly into place at the end. Now, despite the movie ending on a satisfactory note, there's always scope to bring back a successful film for a second round, and there has been chatter amongst fans for a Luka Chuppi 2. So, to satiate their appetite and configure whether there's been any development on that front, BollywoodLife inquired about the sequel during an exclusive interview with Vinay Pathak, who played Kriti Sanon's father and the ultra-right-wing politician in Luka Chuppi. Also Read - Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s family entertainer promises a quirky tale of love and adoption but with a ‘twist’

Opening up on the chances of Luke Chuppi 2, said, "I'm sure there might be, but not for me."

Upon being quizzed further as to why he's already cast himself out of a potential sequel, the senior actor added "Nahi, Luka Chuppi, matlab... main kar chuka hoon ek baar aur main koi cheez dobara nahi karta (No, I've already done Luka Chuppi, and I never do something twice). Sirf Special Ops 1.5 (laughs) aur 2 aayega (Special Ops 2) toh main woh bhi karoonga, main abhi se hi bolta hoon (Except for Special Ops 1.5 and if part 2 comes, then I'll do that, too)."

Besides, , and Vinay Pathak, Luka Chuppi also starred Aparshakti Khurana and was directed by Laxman Utekar, who later made the much-loved Mimi this year, again with Kriti Sanon.