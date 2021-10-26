BREAKING! Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi 2 on the cards? Vinay Pathak shares EXCITING UPDATE [EXCLUSIVE]

Despite the movie ending on a satisfactory note, there's always scope to bring back a successful film for a second round, and there has been chatter amongst fans for a Luka Chuppi 2. So, to configure the development on that front, BollywoodLife inquired about the sequel during an exclusive interview with Vinay Pathak, who played Kriti Sanon's father in Luka Chuppi.