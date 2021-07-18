BREAKING! KGF 2 distributor Ritesh Sidhwani drops a MAJOR SCOOP on the release of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife had earlier revealed that contrary to reports doing the rounds, our sources had exclusively revealed to us that the makers of KGF Chapter 2 were not looking at 9th September as a possible release date since after having waited for so long, Director Prashanth Neel, the producers and the lead cast of KGF 2, including Rocking Star Yash and , don't mind holding out a bit longer rather than rushing things given how the COVID-19 pandemic situation has still not eased up enough for theatres to function at even close to normal capacity. Also Read - After KGF, Farhan Akhtar - Ritesh Sidhwani and AA Films to distribute Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the Hindi belt

Now, BollywoodLife again got a chance to gather some more inside scoop on the release of KGF 2, this time straight from the horse's mouth as distributor Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment spoke to us in an exclusive interview on the course of action the makers are looking at, reiterating that a proper theatrical release is definitely on the cards, for which they don't mind waiting. Also Read - KGF: Yash takes us to the world of Kolar Gold Fields and explains how the grand visuals came alive - watch video

“KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open. Plus, it's more of a pan-India release, with the South market (taken into consideration). We're only distributing it this side (in North Indian markets), so i's not our decision mainly, it's up to the producer, Vijay (Vijay Kiragandur), and Yash and the Director, Prashanth (Prashanth Neel). So, they are going to decide that,” revealed Ritesh Sidhwani while speaking to us. Also Read - KGF trailer BEATS Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha's record; clocks 25 million views in just two days

In our earlier exclusive piece on KGF Chapter 2, which we had mentioned at the beginning of the article, BollywoodLife had learned that the makers could be eyeing Diwali as a possible release date given the hype of the movie and the hope that things would change for the better by then. Let's see if Ritesh Sidhwani's update on the movie eventually ends up translating to a Diwali release like we had learned.