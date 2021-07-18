BREAKING! KGF 2 distributor Ritesh Sidhwani drops a MAJOR SCOOP on the release of Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife again got a chance to gather some more inside scoop on the release of KGF 2, this time straight from the horse's mouth as distributor Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment spoke to us in an exclusive interview on the course of action the makers are looking at, reiterating that a proper theatrical release is definitely on the cards, for which they don't mind waiting