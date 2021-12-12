BREAKING! Move over Golmaal 5, Singham 3; Rohit Shetty opens up on the sequels to Bol Bachchan, All the Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Along with Singham 3 and even Golmaal 5, there are other hit Rohit Shetty movies that are ripe for sequels. So, to get the latest update on what could be but has never been announced, BollywoodLife got in touch with the blockbuster filmmaker for an exclusive video interview, where he finally opened up on the possibility of sequels to All the Best and Bol Bachchan.