Post another box office smash in the form of Sooryavanshi, all eyes are on Rohit Shetty's upcoming projects, with everybody from the industry and trade to the media and audience waiting with bated breath for his next, big hit. And while it's easy to get seduced by the prospect of Singham 3, what with it belonging to the same cop universe as Sooryavanshi and Simmba, plus Rohit Shetty smartly teasing us about it during the climax of the former, let's not forget that first, the blockbuster Director will be dishing out Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.

Now, there have been numerous reports that Cirkus is a modern take on Gulzar's classic 1982 comedy, Angoor, with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma being swapped for Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma's roles. However, when BollywoodLife quizzed Rohit Shetty about the same in an exclusive interview, he not only refuted it, but also revealed what Cirkus is actually based on.