BREAKING! Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus NOT ADAPTED from Angoor; director Rohit Shetty REVEALS what it's actually based on [EXCLUSIVE]

There have been numerous reports that Cirkus is a modern take on Gulzar's classic 1982 comedy, Angoor, with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma being swapped for Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma's roles. However, when BollywoodLife quizzed Rohit Shetty about the same in an exclusive interview, he not only refuted it, but also revealed what Cirkus is actually based on.