It was back in 2018 that Director Rohit Shetty had announced Golmaal 5 with four of the regular cast members of the Golmaal franchise, including , Kunal Kemmu, and , making a special appearance in 's chartbuster Aankh Marey song, and declared the film with a symbolic gesture. Since then, there's been no word on Golmaal 5 though, with Rohit Shetty getting busy with making , followed by almost two years spent awaiting its release due to the COVID-19 pafuted ndemic and subsequent lockdowns. Well, the blockbuster filmmaker has finally shed some light on the future of fifth installment of the massively successful Golmaal series in an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife.

Opening up on the trajectory he's planned for Golmaal 5 after we quizzed him on any scoop about the film's development, Rohit Shetty said, "It'll happen. As I've been saying, two years went over this (lockdowns and Sooryavanshi's release). Golmaal is something that can never end."

He also refuted speculation that 3 revolves around Article 370, adding, "Even I've heard that the story is out, even though I myself don't know what the story is – that Singham 3 is being made on Article 370, which even I don't know. We have a basic idea for the story, but I can understand (the reports coming out) because of the rage created by Sooryavanshi, so everyone is talking about Singham. However, there's a lot of time for it...if you see, there's at least one year left for Singham (3) to begin. It won't start before a year (from now. So, there's a lot of time."