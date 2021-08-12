BREAKING! Sidharth Malhotra drops CRUCIAL DEETS about the premise and release of Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet [EXCLUSIVE]

Thank God, which was announced in January this year, immediately grabbed headlines for Director Indra Kumar returning to the Director's chair in his favoured comedy genre while also marking his reunion with superstar Ajay Devgn, who he's previously combined with to deliver three big hits at the box office, including Ishq, Masti and Total Dhamaal. With the addition of Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, Thank God generated even more buzz, and now that Sid is done with Shershaah and Ajay Devgn, with Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Maidaan also almost wrapped up, they'll be soon moving toward Thank God. Also Read - 4 times Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn proved he is the 'King of south remakes' with earth-shattering box office numbers

So, to get some dope on Thank God, BollywoodLife quizzed Sidharth Malhotra in an exclusive interview on what we could expect from it besides when is a feasible release window possible, given the current circumstance. To our good fortune, the Shershaah actor was more than willing do divulge some inside scoop on the Indra Kumar directorial.

Opening up about the premise and possible release timeline of Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra said, "For Thank God, we just shot with Ajay Devgn. It's a slice-of-life funny film, comedy film, with a good message at heart. It's something different from Indra Kumar's previous work as well and I get to work with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet again, Ajay Devgn for the first time. So, yeah looking forward to this project. Yeh saal toh mushkil hai, shooting chal rahi hai, filaal aaj ke mahaul mein cheezein kaafi slow hai, toh filaal pehle khatam ho jaaye toh humein idea milegi, par iss saal mushkil lag rahi hai. (It's looking difficult to release it this year as the shooting is still on and given how difficult things are in the current situation, it's better to wait for us to finish the movie and then get a fair idea, but, yes, a release this year is looking difficult.)"

Among his other projects, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, directed by noted Tamil film filmmaker Vishnuvardhan in his Bollywood debut, and costarring rumoured girlfriend has released on Amazon Prime.