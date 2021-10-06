As soon as the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of theatres in the state from 22nd October onward, several movies from both Bollywood and South made a beeline to announce their films' release dates, booking slots as far ahead as mid-2022. Among all this, what has piqued everyone's curiosity is why the makers of Liger haven't yet announced its release date, when other pan-India biggies like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Ponniyin Selvan and Radhe Shyam have already marked the calendar. Well, we finally have the latest update from the horse's mouth as has dropped the dope on when we could expect Liger's release date to be announced and why the announcement has been delayed till now. Also Read - Check out the new release dates of RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam and 5 more South biggies – view pics

Opening up on Liger's release date, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Karenge... thoda time lekar karenge release date announcement (we'll announce it soon, we'll take a little time, but will soon announce the release date). Basically, we're just waiting to get our US visas because we have a like 2-week schedule there, where we need to shoot with Mike Tyson. Toh, ek baar woh visas ka permission mil gaya (once we get the permission for the visas), then we can figure out the release date and when we'll be done. Woh...sirf woh last chunk baaki hai (only the last chunk remain to shoot) – so, I just want to be done with that and then we'll soon announce the release date. It'll be next year.” Also Read - It’s Alia Bhatt vs Alia Bhatt as SS Rajamouli’s RRR to clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Liger is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, and is also produced by him along with and Charmme Kaur. It also stars as the female lead, with , and in pivotal supporting roles, plus ex-boxing World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson in an extended cameo. Also Read - A wedding and two BIG releases: Alia Bhatt to start 2022 with a BANG?