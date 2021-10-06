EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda shares the LATEST update on Liger release date; REVEALS how Mike Tyson has caused a delay in announcement

What has piqued everyone's curiosity is why the makers of Liger haven't yet announced its release date, when other pan-India biggies like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Ponniyin Selvan and Radhe Shyam have already marked the calendar