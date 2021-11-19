Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be releasing this Friday, 19th November, in theatres. The sequel, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari arrives on the back of plenty of goodwill for the first film, but will it recreate the same magic sixteen years later? Well, before it passes its litmus test with the audience, the billion-dollar question on everyone's mind is why Saif Ali Khan has replaced Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty. A well-placed industry source has now revealed the big secret to BollywoodLife. Also Read - Bob Biswas trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan's intense crime story as a cold-blooded serial killer will give you goosebumps – watch

According to said source, the team did want Abhishek Bachchan to reprise his role as Bunty. However, the actor just did not have the time to do the sequel due to some other commitments. And since Bunty Aur Babli 2 was already being made so many years after the first part, the makers didn't wish to wait any longer. Hence, they approached Saif Ali Khan as he has previously shared excellent chemistry with Rani Mukerji, and he readily agreed.

Our source adds that , too, was pretty apprehensive about a change in Bunty, but the moment she landed on set the very first day, all her apprehensions were laid to rest, after seeing what Saif brought to the table. The way he played Bunty, retaining the essence of the character from all those years ago while also adding his own touch made her confident that Bunty was in good hands.

So, there you have it, the real reason behind the change in Bunty, which only raises our curiosity for the film.