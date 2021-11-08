Ajay Devgn had announced with considerable excitement that he'll be stepping in to play the eponymous role of Chanakya, the revered statesman and on of the sharpest brains in all of Indian history, in a film directed by one of India's best filmmakers, Neeraj Pandey (Baby, Special 26, A Wednesday, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), back in 2018. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn had written: “Looking forward to playing #Chanakya, a film about one of the greatest thinkers in Indian History, directed by @neerajpofficial. @RelianceEnt @FFW_Official @PlanC_Studios @ShitalBhatiaFFW .” Check out his tweet below: Also Read - A Wednesday, The Lunchbox and more: These 4 films attracted the audience despite having no songs

However, not much has been know about the project since then, until now. In an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife, the Director of himself, , has revealed when the movie will be going on floors and when we could expect it to release in the pecking order of other projects lined up.

"We're going on floors next year (with Chanakya)," said Neeraj Pandey. Upon being probed further whether many other Ajay Devgn projects could release prior to Chanakya, the filmmaker added, "Yeah, yeah, of course... like many films, even his show (Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Ajay's debut web series, an official remake of the immensely popular and critically acclaimed British TV show, Luther, starring Idris Elba) could come before that."

Watch Neeraj Pandey's entire video interview with us, where he also opens up about Special Ops 1.5, Special Ops 2 and his other projects below:

So, there you have it – the latest update on Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey's Chanakya.