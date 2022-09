Actress Ananya Panday has had a pretty successful Bollywood innings in her short stint till date, all things considered. Her debut film, Student of the Year 2, despite all the negative reviews and below average word-of-mouth, managed an 'above average' verdict at the box office, while her sophomore outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh, was a certified hit and a few of her detractors both within the film critics community and audience warmed up to her. Following this, her two OTT movies, Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan were decently received. Her only real setback thus far has been her last release, Liger – a pan-India film, not even an out-an-out Bollywood movie per se. Also Read - Chunky Panday Pre-Birthday Bash: Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar and more attend the star-studded night [Watch Video]

Chunky Panday wasn't worried about Ananya Panday as a star kid

That being said, father Chunky Panday has earlier revealed in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife why he was extremely scared for Ananya's Bollywood journey. In fact, the Housefull actor categorically tole us that he was never concerned about his daughter carrying the tag of a 'star kid' and the negativity associated with is as he stated, “I was never worried if my name would be associated with her because let's face it, I'm not such a big star.” Also Read - Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Salman Khan showcase their stylish avatar at Chunky Panday's birthday bash [View Pics]

Chunky Panday daughter Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Chunky Panday only wanted Ananya Panday to be accepted

Opening up on how anxious he was when Ananya Panday had entered the film industry, Chunky Panday said, “I was scared whether my daughter would be accepted or not (by the audience). Every star's kid is either accepted or not accepted. The audience has to like the person and accept the person as in she's our girl, Ananya is a part of us, like a hero is accepted – he's our hero. Similarly, it needed to be like she's our heroine.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan and others celebrate Varun Dhawan's father and filmmaker David Dhawan's 71st birthday

Advertisement

Chunky Panday reveals his only fear for daughter Ananya Panday

Revealing the only fear he had for some time for Ananya's Bollywood career, Chunky added, “I wanted her to be accepted and that was my only fear because so many come and some get accepted while some do not. But, touchwood luckily, people liked and accepted her after her performance – not only in her first film (Student of the Year 2), but they really, really appreciated her for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, as well. So, I keep telling her to do good work and get the love of the people because that's the most important thing for an actor.”

Watch Chunky Panday's full exclusive interview below:

Well, it looks like Chunly is finally breathing easy over Ananya's film career, what say?