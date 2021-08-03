Chunky Panday reveals the BEST CAREER ADVICE he's given Ananya Panday; says, 'I was scared if she'd be accepted or not' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Watching your child grow up and become successful is a proud moment for any parent, and if it happens to be in their own field of work, then no doubt, the joy is doubled. Naturally, it's no different in Bollywood, and regardless your personal opinions about star kids, the fact remains that if a star kid has made it, her/his parent is obviously goin to feel extremely proud, and they can't be denied that. Chunky Panday is no different as his face lights up whenever the topic of Ananya Panday's film career till now is broached.