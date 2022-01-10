Ranveer Singh's next release is Cirkus, with Director Rohit Shetty. The star's last release, the Kabir Khan directorial, 83, may have received glowing reviews form critics, coupled with amazing word-of-mouth from those who did watch it in theatres, but, unfortunately, it'll go down as one of those gems that simply did not click at the box office due to a variety of factors, which simply didn't work in the film's favour, but will also no doubt be destined to end up a cult-classic in future a la , or . So, all eyes are now on Cirkus. Also Read - Missed Antim, Pushpa, Eternals and other movies in theatres? You can watch them now on these OTT platforms

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, opened up about the release date of Cirkus, where he said, "Rohit sir knows a suitable date and he'll announce it." Does this mean we could expect an announcement from Director soon. Well, with the film apparently almost being wrapped up that could've been a distinct possibility were it not for the rising threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, leading to already booked films postponing their release dates in anxiety of theatres once again shutting down or the audience again not venturing out to cinema halls.

That being said, the actor also touched upon what we could expect from Cirkus, adding, "It is a crazy, mad riot. It's like, if you love Golmaal, you'll love Cirkus. It's like... , , , ... we've got all the comedy all-stars... like one crazy, mad ride. Matlab, itne mushkil daur se hum guzar rahe hain, main aur Rohit sir bas bol rahe hain ki sir aao, aap sab aao, sab apne worries bhool jao, do-dhai ghante ke liye bas hasayenge aapko, phoot phhot ke hasso aur ekdum helath hokar jao (In other words, we're all going through such a difficult time, so Rohit sir and I I just want y'all to come, forget all your worries, allows us to make you laugh for 2-2.5 hours, laugh till your heart's content and go back completely healthy.) I can't wait for Cirkus... it has shaped so, so nicely."

Watch Ranveer Singh's entire video interview below:

Cirkus also stars and and is jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, T-Series and Rohit Shetty Picturez.