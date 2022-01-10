Cirkus: Ranveer Singh opens up on the RELEASE of the Rohit Shetty movie and how it's similar to Golmaal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Now that 83 has come and gone, all eyes are on Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. In an exclusive interview, we managed to get the star himself to drop some dope on its release and how it's in the vein of Director Rohit Shetty's very own Golmaal.