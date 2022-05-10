BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Ranveer Singh, where he opened up in full earnestness about his career both past and present. Dropping a major hint about the release date of his eagerly awaited upcoming comedy, Cirkus, with blockbuster Director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer said, “We are seated her this evening. Tomorrow, morning, 11 a.m., the release date of Cirkus will be announced. So, it's just a matter of waiting for a few hours and you'll get to know about its release date.” Also Read - What to watch on OTT today: Before Prithviraj, check out period epics you can stream now on ZEE5, Netflix and other platforms

For the uninitiated, Cirkus is loosely based on 's 1982 comedy classic, Angoor, which in turn was adapted from Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. Coming to how similar or different it is from the 1982 classic, Angoor, added, “Like Rohit sir ( ) usually does, if he likes a older story, feels there's great potential in it, he takes a skeleton of it, just sort of like the pillars of the narrative...this one significant, important beat...and then this and this and this, and then he makes his own version.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the best birthday wish for Vijay Devarakonda; Kajal Aggarwal says sorry for copying Mother’s Day poem

In an earlier interview with BollywoodLife, the star also touched upon what more we could expect from Cirkus, adding, “It is a crazy, mad riot. It's like, if you love Golmaal, you'll love Cirkus. It's like... , , , ... we've got all the comedy all-stars... like one crazy, mad ride. Rohit sir and I just want y'all to come, forget all your worries, allows us to make you laugh for 2-2.5 hours, laugh till your heart's content and go back completely healthy. I can't wait for Cirkus... it has shaped so, so nicely.” Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: When Jennifer Grey, Sherilyn Fenn and other ex-girlfriends spoke about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor

Cirkus also stars and and is jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, T-Series and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Ranveer Singh's next release is Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hits theatres on 13th June.